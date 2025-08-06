Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $232.27 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.36 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

