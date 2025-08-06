Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.52 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.26% of JFrog worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $999,456.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 686,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,623,297.60. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,239,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,846,354.13. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of FROG opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. JFrog’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $50.00 price objective on JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

