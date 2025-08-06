Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.94 Million Position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,091 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.26% of Korn/Ferry International worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 828.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

