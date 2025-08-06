Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after acquiring an additional 272,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $189.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

