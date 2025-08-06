Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,347 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after buying an additional 115,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,251,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after buying an additional 48,278 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $376.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $387.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.35 and its 200 day moving average is $339.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
