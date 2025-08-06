Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

