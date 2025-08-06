Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $2,408.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,450.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,234.32. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,707.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

