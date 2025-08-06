Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,941 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GEHC stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

