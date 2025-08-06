Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $1,198,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 11.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.57.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $281.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.64 and a 200-day moving average of $295.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

