Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after buying an additional 6,306,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,175,000 after buying an additional 3,581,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,678,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,409,000 after buying an additional 504,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,639,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,753,000 after buying an additional 561,478 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,022,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,578,000 after buying an additional 3,182,939 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $74.57.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

