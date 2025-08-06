Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,903 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Madison Square Garden worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,854.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,526,000 after acquiring an additional 473,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 523.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,724,000 after purchasing an additional 291,989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 14,886.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,362 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

Madison Square Garden Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.86. The Madison Square Garden Company has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

