Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.1250.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research boosted their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $337.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.