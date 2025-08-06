Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 1474519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

