B. Riley Predicts SPX Technologies’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for SPX Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

SPXC opened at $203.52 on Monday. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

