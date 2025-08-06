B. Riley Has Bullish Estimate for NYMT FY2025 Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for New York Mortgage Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Mortgage Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYMT opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $603.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.28. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 421.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 264,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.