AXS Investments LLC Trims Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,317 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 193.29 and a current ratio of 193.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

