AXS Investments LLC Takes $9.12 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 158,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.