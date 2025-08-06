AXS Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.