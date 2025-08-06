AXS Investments LLC Buys 145 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 145.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:HCA opened at $363.77 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

