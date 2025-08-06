Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVDL stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

