AUSD Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.19 Million (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, AUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AUSD has a total market capitalization of $57.19 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,942.02 or 0.99836304 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,923.78 or 0.99837225 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AUSD Token Profile

AUSD launched on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 128,905,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,212,878 tokens. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd. AUSD’s official website is www.agora.finance.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 128,905,817. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99982814 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,787,155.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.