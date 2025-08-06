Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Kevin Tang Acquires 200,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) Director Kevin Tang purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,336,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 11,329,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,328,560. This represents a 1.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 4th, Kevin Tang acquired 100,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Kevin Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,120,000.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,662,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

