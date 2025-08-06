Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Down 20.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20.4% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 500 to GBX 415. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Auction Technology Group traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 382 ($5.08). Approximately 1,142,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 630,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.38).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 660 ($8.78) to GBX 560 ($7.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 910 ($12.10) to GBX 815 ($10.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 725 ($9.64) to GBX 710 ($9.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £433.05 million, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 536.79.

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

