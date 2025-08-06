AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,747,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,478,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after buying an additional 5,188,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,166.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,673,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,660,000 after buying an additional 4,530,433 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.