Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,759 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,439,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Southern by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in Southern by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $3,813,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.