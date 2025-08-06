Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,263 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The company has a market capitalization of $718.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.