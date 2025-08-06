Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

