Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.10 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,149 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.