Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.30 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 381,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 61.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.09 and a 200-day moving average of $189.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

