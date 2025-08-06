Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,029 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $99.31 and a 1 year high of $130.43.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

