Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 132,534 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 126,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 61,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,824,000.

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

