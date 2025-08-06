Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.75. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

