Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,654 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.