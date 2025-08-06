Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 277.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance

BATS BOXX opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

