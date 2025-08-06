Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:KMAR)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:KMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMAR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:KMAR opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March (KMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:KMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.