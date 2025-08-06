Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Akita Drilling

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Akita Drilling has a one year low of C$6.52 and a one year high of C$9.23.

About Akita Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

