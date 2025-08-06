Associated Banc Corp Sells 356 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

Shares of NTRS opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

