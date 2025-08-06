Associated Banc Corp Sells 309 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF opened at $436.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.91 and a 200 day moving average of $394.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $448.79. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

