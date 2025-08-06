Associated Banc Corp Has $870,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.0%

XBI opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

