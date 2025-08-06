Associated Banc Corp Grows Stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 293.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

