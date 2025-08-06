Associated Banc Corp Buys 357 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

