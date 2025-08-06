Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average of $132.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

