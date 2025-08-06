Argent Trust Co Sells 300 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of International Paper by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 371,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:IP opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. International Paper’s payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

