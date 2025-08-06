Argent Trust Co Purchases 277 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 5.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.73.

Waters Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Waters stock opened at $281.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $279.19 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. Waters's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

