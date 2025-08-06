Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,325 Shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in First Horizon by 18,310.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,787,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,280,000 after purchasing an additional 654,642 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First Horizon by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 807,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,927 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,244.20. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

