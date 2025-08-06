Argent Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

