Argent Trust Co Invests $229,000 in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 101.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 87.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 92,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.26. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.