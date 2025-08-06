Argent Trust Co Has $329,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,317,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,088,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,238,000 after purchasing an additional 197,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,042,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,717,000 after purchasing an additional 622,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,586,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,463,000 after purchasing an additional 73,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,125,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,713,000 after buying an additional 87,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

