Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,500 Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARY. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 543,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period.

Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

