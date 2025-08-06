Arbe Robotics (ARBE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Arbe Robotics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Arbe Robotics Stock Up 0.7%

ARBE opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arbe Robotics stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) by 187.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162,282 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 5.38% of Arbe Robotics worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

